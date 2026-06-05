Argyle ISD board member resigns, new member to be appointed

A seat on the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees is vacant after a member suddenly resigned, and the board plans to fill it via appointment.

Josh Westrom resigned from the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees at the end of May, leaving Place 7 to be filled by the remaining board members.

During a special meeting Thursday, the board unanimously voted to appoint a new member to fill Place 7 at the board’s regular meeting on Monday, June 15.

Individuals from the community have one week to email board president Leigh Ann Artho to be considered for the appointment.

“Any qualifying community member interested can email the board president for an application to be considered for appointment,” said Artho. “The board will consider qualified candidates… at the next regular board meeting.”

The district’s other option was to hold a special election for voters to decide who would fill the vacated seat.

However, according to the board, Westrom continues to serve on the board until he is replaced, whether he is active or absent.

The board decided it was best to appoint someone, but also voted to put the Place 7 seat on the ballot for the next regular trustee election in May 2027.

So, the appointed individual would serve until voters elect a new board member in May 2027, who would serve the rest of the term, which expires in 2028.

Neither the district nor Westrom replied to requests for more information on the reason behind Westrom’s resignation.

According to Argyle ISD’s website, Westrom has served on the board since 2022. He recently started a new term on the board after he was the only candidate to file for the Place 7 seat in the 2025 election cycle.

Westrom has also served on the Board of Directors and as vice president of development for the Argyle Education Foundation from 2014-2018.