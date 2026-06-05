Flower Mound seeking public input on CAC improvements

Flower Mound’s Community Activity Center is getting a makeover, and the town is looking to the community for what to improve.

The town will host a public meeting and open house at the CAC on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. to discuss the renovation plans and learn from residents what else the project can improve.

Currently, the project is in the design phase.

“As the Town enters the design phase for the upcoming Community Activity Center renovation and expansion, staff wants to gather more detailed resident feedback on the look and function of the facility’s upgrades,” said the town in a post to social media.

According to the town, early plans for the project include renovating the lobby and locker rooms, along with the addition of a year-round indoor leisure pool, expanded fitness area, new basketball/multisport courts, concession area, indoor playground, exercise room and a larger tot drop area.

The expansion of the CAC will add 55,000 square feet of space to the currently 60,400-square-foot facility in addition to 34,000 square feet of the facility that will be renovated.

More parking is also expected to be added adjacent to the current parking lot in preparation for increased use in the future.

Nearly $50 million in improvements to the CAC were approved by voters in May 2025 as part of the town’s Bond 2025 program.

The design phase of the project is expected to last 14-16 months, giving the town time to refine and develop detailed construction documents that will be used when the renovations and expansion begin.

Construction is expected to start in late 2027 and be completed at the end of 2029, according to the town.

For more information on the project, visit the town’s CAC Renovation and Expansion webpage.