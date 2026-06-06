Senior Talk DFW: Don’t be a fraud victim

SCAMS – a timely and frankly necessary topic. The landscape is shifting fast and seniors are being targeted with more sophistication than ever.

The Top 5 concerns for seniors right now are:

Loss of Independence – Many seniors don’t report scams because they fear family members might step in and take over their finances or decision making. That silence is exactly what scammers rely on.

Technology Confidence Gap – Rapid changes in apps, banking and security create confusion, making it easier for scammers to impersonate legitimate platforms.

Trusting Nature & Politeness – Seniors were raised to be courteous and responsive. These are traits scammers exploit through urgency and authority.

Fixed Income Vulnerability – Many seniors are on a fixed income. A single financial hit can be devastating, making a “too good to pass up offer” especially tempting.

Isolation – Seniors still in their own homes may not regularly interact with trusted people. This gives them fewer opportunities to reality-check suspicious situations.

The Top 5 new (and growing) scams targeting seniors:

AI Voice Cloning “Grandparent Scam” – technology has advanced where AI can clone or duplicate a voice such as a grandchild.

Text Messages that look to be authentic coming from your bank, USPS or a delivery service. If you haven’t ordered anything, don’t click.

Tech Support Pop-Ups – Says “your computer is infected – call now.” Legitimate companies don’t display phone numbers in their pop-ups.

Online Marketing Place Overpayment – A “buyer” sends too much money and asks for a refund of the difference.

Romance Companion Scams – AI can now build relations over weeks or months and then ask for money.

Always – “PAUSE, VERIFY, PROTECT” and NEVER send money, gift cards, etc.

Join us to hear more about scams from the Denton County Sheriff’s Department. The Argyle event will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 16 at Seeden Photography, next to Point Bank, 306 Hwy 377. The Flower Mound presentation is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 18 at Midwestern State University, 100 Parker Square, Room 138A. To RSVP for either event, visit SeniorTalkDFW.com or call or text 469-616-0561. Please let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you.

Have older adults in your world? Request a quick action guide for Adult Children “Protecting Your Parents from Scams” at https://bit.ly/ScamProtectionforParents.

You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty.

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