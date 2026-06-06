Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Your family care plan – why every family needs one

Life can change in a single phone call.

One fall. One diagnosis. One trip to the ER — and suddenly families are scrambling to find medications, legal documents, passwords, insurance information, and answers nobody thought to prepare ahead of time.

At Lori Williams Senior Services, we see this every day. But for me, this became deeply personal after my husband suffered a series of devastating strokes.

I found myself sitting in the ICU trying to unlock accounts I suddenly needed access to, holding his phone up to his face for facial recognition because I didn’t know passwords. I realized there were important things we had never talked about, organized, or written down. To this day, I still have a safe in my home that I don’t know the combination to.

These are not things families should be trying to figure out while exhausted, terrified, and in crisis.

That’s why we’re preparing to launch something new called Your Family Care Plan — an educational planning system designed to help families organize the information that matters most before an emergency happens.

This is not just another checklist you shove in a drawer.

It’s a practical, real-world roadmap created from both professional experience and lived experience. Your Family Care Plan will include workshops, educational tools, and guided resources to help families organize medical information, legal documents, emergency contacts, future care wishes, financial details, digital access, and more.

Because here’s the truth: most families don’t realize what’s missing until they desperately need it. The best time to make a plan is before life forces you to.

To learn more about upcoming workshops and the launch of Your Family Care Plan, visit loriwilliams-seniorservices.com

Lori Williams is the founder of the multi-award winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services in Flower Mound. She helps families navigate senior living and care options at no cost. 214-783-1222; www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com

(Sponsored content)