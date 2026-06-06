Auto body shop chain to add location in Northlake

An auto body repair shop chain is expanding into southern Denton County with a new location in Northlake.

Classic Collision is expected to build a new location in Northlake along the I-35W access road, north of the Rosa’s Café and Texas Roadhouse.

According to a filing with the state, $1.5 million in construction will start in July and is expected to be completed mid-January 2027.

Classic Collision specializes in car repairs after accidents, windshield repair or replacement and other services, such as diagnostic scans, electrical troubleshooting and system calibrations.

According to the repair chain’s website, customers can track their repair as it goes through the process.

After the vehicle is dropped off, it is repaired, then painted and polished, then reassembled, cleaned and checked for quality before the keys are handed back.

“For over 35 years, we have continued to do this by employing the best talent and using the highest-quality materials,” reads the company’s website. “Classic Collision wants to be here to give you peace of mind by making the repair process as easy and stress free for you as possible from drop-off to pick-up.”

Classic Collision was established in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, and has slowly expanded with more than 300 shops nationwide.

The Northlake location will be one of the first in the southern Denton County.

Classic Collision also has a location in Denton.