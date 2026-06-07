Legal Talk Texas: Navigating student debt – repayment struggles, forgiveness hurdles and Texas aid

By Mark Mayer

Research before you borrow for college: As of 2026, U.S. student loan debt exceeds $1.83 trillion, affecting over 42 million federal borrowers with an average balance around $39,500. Recent graduates enter a complex landscape marked by repayment pressures, evolving forgiveness programs and state-specific aid like Texas Grants, often compounded by legal battles over eligibility and servicing.

Many graduates face unaffordable payments amid stagnant wages and inflation. Federal changes under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), effective for new loans after July 1, 2026, simplify options to a tiered standard plan and a new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP). RAP ties payments to income but extends forgiveness timelines to 30 years and introduces potential payment spikes with income growth. Defaults have surged, with millions in delinquency as collection efforts resume.

Forgiveness programs offer some limited relief. Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), is a 2007 federal program that requires borrowers to make 120 qualifying monthly payments (typically under an income-driven repayment plan) while working full-time—at least 30 hours per week—for a qualifying employer, such as federal, state, local or tribal government agencies, or certain nonprofit organizations (generally 501(c)(3) entities). Upon completion of these requirements, the remaining loan balance is forgiven, and the forgiveness is tax-free.

In Texas, the TEXAS Grant program provides non-repayable aid to eligible residents attending public four-year institutions. Awards target financially needy first-time undergraduates meeting academic and residency criteria, with renewal requiring 24 credit hours and a 2.5 GPA annually. However, eligibility often ties to high school graduation pathways and completion metrics, creating potential disputes when students fall short of graduation benchmarks or face funding shortfalls.

In preparation, students should proactively manage debt: explore income-driven options and pursue state grants early. With policy shifts emphasizing affordability caps and institutional accountability, informed planning is essential to avoid long-term financial strain. Awareness of borrower rights and available resources can turn debt challenges into manageable steps toward stability.

Attorney Mark Mayer is an attorney at Hammerle Morris Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact him at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)