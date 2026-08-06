Former Marcus High football player sentenced in hazing case

A former Marcus High School football player was sentenced for his role in a hazing case that occurred at a Double Oak home in October 2025, and more could be next.

Francisco Adams, 18, of Flower Mound was sentenced to 14 months probation Wednesday after two no-contest pleas, according to NBC 5.

The incident, which was recorded on video and posted online, included the victim, who was 16 years old at the time, being stripped down and shot multiple times with a pellet gun.

“It confirms what we already know,” said Eric Love, the private investigator hired by the victim’s family, to NBC 5. “If anyone has seen the video, it’s horrific.”

The incident occurred during a team dinner hosted at a home in Double Oak.

Following the incident, the victim quit the football team.

The victim was able to address Adams, who admitted to hazing his former teammate, directly before he was sentenced.

“My safety, trust and even who I am were taken from me,” the victim said at the hearing. “It wasn’t just something that happened and went away, it changed everything… I lost a lot of friends through all of this… I also lost love for a sport I used to love most.”

According to reporting from December 2025, Lewisville ISD conducted an investigation and determined the incident constituted bullying and hazing. The district took action against the students involved, but did not clarify what the punishment was.

The Double Oak Police Department continued a criminal investigation and later referred the case to a grand jury later that week.

Following the sentencing, the victim’s father believes more should have been done.

“Our family has been deeply shaken by how this case has been handled by the Double Oak Police Department, the Lewisville Independent School District and the District Attorney’s Office,” he said in a statement to The Cross Timbers Gazette. “We believe critical investigative steps were missed.”

His mother shared sentiments, as well.

“My once happy-go-lucky kid has been filled with a lot of anxiety, fear and anger,” she said.

Love told NBC 5 three additional students are expected to enter pleas in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the victim’s family will continue to seek additional accountability.

“We have serious questions about the decisions made throughout the investigative and arrest process, including information we were given regarding potential arrests that ultimately did not occur,” said the victim’s father. “While the school district acknowledged hazing occurred, we believe the evidence demonstrates a broader pattern of systemic hazing that was not fully addressed.”