Rotary Round-Up: Get in the Game

The FIFA World Cup is over, and I don’t think America will ever be the same. Who knew what a big deal it would be? I certainly didn’t. I never understood all the excitement, but now I do.

The tournament boosted tourism, showcased America’s cities, culture and hospitality, and enhanced our country’s reputation around the world. It also made me want to visit parts of America I’ve never seen. Someday I’d even like to experience sitting on the ground, rowing and singing with hundreds of other fans. I can still get down there — I just might need a little help getting back up.

Another lasting impact of FIFA is soccer’s growing popularity in the United States. International tournaments inspire young athletes to play the game, encouraging healthy lifestyles while bringing communities together. As soccer continues to grow, it has a unique way of uniting people from different cultures and backgrounds.

Our family’s soccer journey began in 1979 when the sport arrived in our small Michigan town. Our son wanted to play, and the league needed another coach, so I volunteered. The only problem was I didn’t know how to play — much less coach.

My instructions to the boys were simple: “Run down the field and kick the ball into the net. And don’t use your hands.”

That pretty much summed up my coaching strategy, but the boys had fun, and I got plenty of exercise running up and down the sidelines yelling, “Don’t touch the ball!” If I were coaching today, I’d probably add, “Use your head!”

When FIFA came to America, we all got in the game. We watched the matches, cheered for our favorite teams, shared meals with friends and celebrated the excitement together. I even teared up watching Lionel Messi become emotional after the final. I hope the World Cup returns someday so we can all get back in the game.

Every July, Rotary begins a new year. This year, our district governor, Angie Cox, chose the theme, “Get in the Game.” It couldn’t have been more fitting.

If you enjoyed the fellowship and excitement of the World Cup, you’ll appreciate the fellowship of Rotary. It’s a chance to meet new people while serving your community and making a difference around the world. Denton County has six Rotary clubs that meet on different days and times.

Rotarians work to improve communities through service projects that support education, health and local needs. Rotary International is also the only service organization with a permanent office at the United Nations, reflecting its longstanding commitment to humanitarian work around the globe.

I invite you to find a Rotary club that fits your schedule and, like FIFA inspired so many to do, get in the game.

Area clubs Invite you to join them:

Highland Village/Lewisville Area Rotary Club

Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, Highland Village Road and FM 407

President: Lisa Mehl

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m.

Bistecca Italian Kitchen, Highland Village Road and FM 407

President: Kathy Travis

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

Fridays, 8-9 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott, 4330 Courtyard Way

President: Kelly Murray

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Thursdays, noon-1 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, Highland Village Road and and 407

President: Benjamin Hart

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Champions Rotary Club

Wednesdays, 8-9 a.m.

The Mule Barn, 218 FM 156, Justin

President: Ben Scheck

www.clubofchampionsrotary.com

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m.

Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive, Corinth

President: Pat Smith

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Thursdays, noon-1 p.m.

Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., Denton

President: Courtney Banatoski

www.dentonrotary.com