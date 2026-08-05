Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On March 12, police checked on a man who was seen inhaling from a bottle. Officers found the 37-year-old in possession of an unknown substance in a bottle with a white nozzle, and he was arrested for inhaling chemicals.

On March 17, a man was reported acting suspiciously while leaving Lake Grapevine. Officers found him walking away from a dock after apparently enjoying a few too many drinks, landing himself in hot water.

On March 18, someone tried to score a free vehicle registration by stealing a woman’s license plate from her car while it was parked in a parking garage. Officers are still looking to plate the culprit.

On March 27, officers stopped a vehicle equipped with a license plate flipper designed to hide the tag from view. The passenger was also found with a controlled substance, so both he and the driver were tagged by police.

On March 29, a woman allegedly tried to walk out of a store with four vinyl records worth $143 without paying. Maybe she was hoping to add a few new hits to her collection, but her getaway skipped a beat.

On March 30, a 79-year-old man attempted to outrun officers after they tried to stop him for running a stop sign. The pursuit was short-lived, and officers quickly brought the chase to a full stop.

On April 6, two men in their early 20s were caught trying to steal scrap materials from a rental bin. Officers advised them that if they wanted to build a new shed, they’d have to start from the ground up—legally.

On April 10, a 22-year-old man was pulled over and found with a prescription medication that wasn’t prescribed to him. He told officers it must have been a pharmacy mix-up, but officers didn’t buy it and arrested him for possessing a dangerous drug.