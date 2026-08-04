Argyle approves $8.5 million for new police station

The Argyle Police Department is one step closer to a new headquarters after the Town Council approved $8.5 million in certificates of obligation Monday to fund the project and related infrastructure improvements without increasing the tax rate.

The funding will cover construction of the new police station, site development, roadway improvements and drainage infrastructure needed to support the project.

According to previous reports, the new police headquarters could be built alongside Argyle’s proposed new Town Hall on a six-acre property the town purchased in September 2024 for $3.3 million.

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However, Town Manager Mike Sims confirmed at the meeting Monday that the town is looking at multiple other sites for the police building, which will be named the Donald G. Moser Law Enforcement Center.

Sims said the building itself is currently estimated to cost about $5.5 million, leaving room within the approved $8.5 million financing for site development and related infrastructure improvements.

“In order to give council flexibility, because you’re building a lot of things right now, if you choose to purchase a different site than what we currently own, part of this $8.5 million could be used for that,” said Sims. “We’ll go through a lot of work over the next few months to hit [the $5.5 million] price… and as you explore this with your construction manager and the architecture firm, you have ample resources to make good decisions for your police department.”

At a previous meeting, Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said the new facility would be a plus for the department. Sims agreed.

“They’ve got about 3,500 square feet over there in the police department and it is sorely needed to expand that,” said Sims.

When Argyle’s Town Hall moved in 2010 to its current location on Denton Street, Argyle PD was left as the sole occupant at its building along Hwy 377.

About 14 years later, in August 2024, the town purchased the six-acre site along FM 407 for a new, joint town hall and police building within the proposed town center.

In March 2025, Argyle approved $40,000 for a conceptual plan of the town center district.

The town launched a Master Planning effort to explore and refine the vision in July 2025 and approved a construction method in January 2026.

In May 2026, Argyle chose an architect and approved a notice of certificates of obligations to build the police station, develop the site and construct additional roads and drainage improvements.

The town will now go through final site evaluations and begin preliminary building designs.

“I am proud of our Police Department and all of its hard work and dedication,” said Schmidt in an online post. “Our officers invest countless unseen hours of training so they can be ready to protect our citizens and our schools. They have my utmost respect, and this building will give them another resource to continue their faithful service to Argyle.”