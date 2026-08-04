Psycho Bunny, Zumiez coming to southern Denton County

A pair of popular brands are set to make their southern Denton County debut.

Psycho Bunny and Zumiez are expected to open stores at Tanger Outlets in North Forth Worth this fall, the shopping center announced Monday.

According to Tanger, Psycho Bunny will open in a 2,000-square-foot space next to Journey’s.

Zumiez will occupy a 2,000-square-foot space across from Hurley.

“Psycho Bunny brings a stylish approach to men’s and kids apparel including its reimagined take on the classic polo,” said Tanger in a press release.

The new location will offer a dynamic assortment of t-shirts, loungewear, outerwear, swimwear and accessories.

According to Tanger, Zumiez will bring a unique blend of action sports streetwear and youth culture.

Alternative aesthetic apparel, footwear, accessories and hard goods for skate and snow from hundreds of brands will be featured in the new store.

“Psycho Bunny and Zumiez add new perspectives to Tanger Fort Worth’s apparel and accessories lineup,” said Holly Conner, Tanger Fort Worth’s marketing director.

“Known for distinctive designs and a focus on quality, the brands give shoppers another reason to explore the center for fashion-forward finds.”

Pandora jewelry and Fabletics athleisure apparel also recently opened at Tanger Outlets and a new open space concept gives visitors a spot to gather and hang out while shopping.

A Portillo’s also offers visitors a new food option.

Zumiez also has locations at Grapevine Mills Mall and in Denton, but Psycho Bunny’s nearest storefronts are at NorthPark Center in Dallas and The Shops at Clear Fork in Fort Worth.