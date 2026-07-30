Bartonville PD searching for second suspect in equestrian center stabbing

A second person is suspected of being involved in the stabbing at a Bartonville equestrian center.

Bartonville PD responded to a hospital in Flower Mound around 10:49 p.m. Sunday, July 19 after a stabbing victim was transported to the facility.

One suspect, Yonkani Alvarez-Ruiz, was still at the scene when officers arrived, and was arrested shortly after the stabbing.

But a second suspect is still on the loose, according to an update Bartonville PD released Thursday.

Officials identified the second suspect as Guillermo Alvarez, who “remains outstanding at this time and is currently wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

According to the department, two brothers that reside at an equestrian center on Porter Road got into an altercation, which eventually escalated into a physical assault.

During the fight, a third person, who works and resides at the equestrian center, sustained a stab wound to the abdomen.

Officers arrived at the scene of the crime, secured the location and observed evidence of a physical altercation and a stabbing.

According to officials, Alvarez-Ruiz was found at the scene and arrested without incident. He is currently being held in the Denton County Jail with an ICE detainer.

Police are still looking for Alvarez, and are continuing to investigate the case.

Other local agencies assisted in the original response, including Argyle PD, Double Oak PD, Northlake PD, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security and FBI Violent Crimes Squad – Frisco.