Rep. Gill looking for local veterans to honor with congressional commendation

Local veterans will get their chance to be honored with the 2026 Congressional Veteran Commendation.

Congressman Brandon Gill (R–Flower Mound, TX) announced Monday his team is looking for veterans from Texas’ 26th Congressional District that have gone above and beyond for the country and their community.

According to the commendation website, the annual Congressional Veteran Commendation honors the living distinguished veterans of Texas’ 26th Congressional District.

Honorees will be recognized at the annual Salute Our Veterans luncheon hosted by the Highland Village Business Association in November and may share their stories for the Veterans History Project.

To be eligible, veterans must be currently residing within the 26th District of Texas, have served the nation honorably during their military career and subsequently demonstrated dedication to their community.

For more information on the Congressional Veteran Commendation or to confirm residency within the 26th District of Texas, contact Gill’s District Director, Robin Vaughan, at 972-966-5454.

U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans of Northlake, U.S. Army Sergeant Joe Gray III of Highland Village, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 of Flower Mound, U.S. Army First Lieutenant Michael Sabo of Denton and U.S. Marine Corps Captain Dwayne Edwards of Frisco were all recipients of the Congressional Veteran Commendation in 2025.

The deadline to nominate a local veteran is Sept. 16.