Costco ‘excited to be’ in Flower Mound, still has a ways to go

In an ideal world, Costco will open a Flower Mound warehouse, what they prefer to call their stores, in May 2028, but the retailer and the town still have some work to do.

Costco officially pitched a new warehouse to Flower Mound during a work session at the town’s planning and zoning meeting, which would be located within Cottonwood, an 86-acre development stretching from Dixon Lane to FM 407.

In a presentation from Costco’s Brian Whelan, Flower Mound is primed for one of the first “infield” Costco locations in North Texas – a warehouse not located along a major highway.

And it’s something residents have wanted for a while.

Whelan said Costco likes to build infield locations once the company has a good presence in a market.

With a Costco along Hwy 121 in Lewisville and more than 15,000 Flower Mound residents paying for a membership to the wholesale club in 2025, Whelan said Costco is ready to open something within the town.

“We’re very excited to be here,” he said. “We have many many members in this area who have to drive out of town to go to our facilities, so an opportunity to better serve them is really important to us.”

According to Costco, the target open date for the Flower Mound warehouse would be May 2028.

Whelan expected there could be around $150 million in sales that are being spent outside of Flower Mound without a location in town.

Commissioner Scott Langley pointed out Costco might produce more sales tax than some other major grocery store options because of the wide range of products it sells.

“We have it on our roll out plan [to open] May 2028 – we’re hoping to meet that,” said Whelan. “But, the sooner the better, for us.”

However, the large retailer and the town have some work to get done before the big day.

A big question for the wholesale membership club is the parking situation. Costco submitted a parking analysis to the town asking for 898 parking spots – nearly 100 more than would be allowed for its building size (168,256 square feet) under town ordinances.

Commissioner Deb Fitzpatrick pointed out that Costco usually has oversized parking stalls, as well, which P&Z worried would make the lot even larger and more susceptible to runoff and other impacts.

Flower Mound Town Planner Chuck Russell said developers are required to put in some sort of mitigation tools when the proposed parking lot exceeds the town’s maximum.

“As of today, the large retailer has not chosen any of the options,” he said. “As of now, it’s a modification. They may be working on that or coming back in the future with something to comply with the code.”

In addition, Costco is requesting to use up to 90% inorganic landscaping materials on the lot, which is way more than the 20% maximum allowed by the town’s code of ordinances.

That could include rocks, artificial turf and other inorganic materials, according to Russell.

Costco will also ask for some modifications for to allow for its standard signage to be used at the warehouse and the fuel station, as well as a waiver to the roof pitch requirement.

Staff was also concerned about the Cottonwood development’s proposed uses of a kennel and extended hotel, but the developer removed those uses from its plans.

Traffic is also a big concern for the large development – for commissioners and residents that spoke during the work session’s public comment.

In addition to a large, four-lane roadway that will be called Whyburn Drive and stretch from Dixon Lane to FM 407, Russell said a traffic light will be proposed at FM 407 and Tartan Trail, and either a light or a roundabout proposed at the intersection of Dixon Lane and Whyburn Drive.

Commissioners liked the idea of a roundabout, especially because they often cost taxpayers less than other options, but the town could have to get some land from Lewisville ISD and might in an awkward position.

Another seven or eight intersections in the area could also see some improvements as a result of the project.

Town staff said a traffic study also recommended more work at FM 2499 and Dixon Lane be done, as well, to handle the increased traffic from the overall development.

According to documents from engineering firm McAdams, the Cottonwood development plans to go before the town’s Environmental Conservation Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission and Town Council in fall 2026.

Other uses at the project could be large office or showroom spaces, quick and sit-down restaurants, as well as industrial and more retail spaces.

“When it comes to an overall, unified design theme, we’re working with the applicant, but I think we have some work to do,” said Russell. “This is something we can work with the applicant on, but we would like to get some cohesiveness in terms of material and color.”

Monday’s meeting was just a work session, so no action was taken, and the town and developer will have more time to tighten up the details of the project’s design.

“While there is a lot of great opportunity here that we are excited about, there is also some legitimate concern with traffic,” said P&Z Chair Gregory Schultz. “We need to be sure we’re communicating and addressing those concerns for our citizens that live in the area.”