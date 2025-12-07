Trader Joe’s still tops Flower Mound’s most-wanted list

Trader Joe’s once again topped the wish list in Flower Mound’s 2025 Retail and Restaurant Survey, which drew 1,100 responses during the month of August, town officials announced on Sunday.

The survey, designed to guide future retail recruitment, again showed strong interest in grocery and dining options. The top five requested retailers were Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Costco, Central Market and Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack.

Before the survey results were released, one of the top-requested retailers — Nordstrom Rack — opened a new location in October at the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center at FM 2499 and FM 407.

The top five requested restaurants were The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out Burger and Panera Bread.

The Cheesecake Factory opened in December 2003 across the city line from Flower Mound in The Shops at Highland Village.

Other restaurants in the top 10 were Texas Roadhouse (which has a location in Flower Mound that opened in 2008), Olive Garden, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Seasons 52 and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

Flower Mound last conducted a similar survey in 2022, which helped attract several high-demand brands, including Nordstrom Rack, H-E-B and Whataburger. The top five retailers in the 2022 survey were Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Nordstrom, Central Market and Costco — the same group that still dominates residents’ preferences today.

Trader Joe’s has now ranked as the No. 1 most-requested retailer in the past three surveys. Four of the five top retailers in 2025 also appeared in Flower Mound’s 2017 survey results.

Town officials said Flower Mound’s Economic Development staff will use the latest survey data to help guide recruitment efforts for new retail and restaurant opportunities as commercial growth continues.

Aside from social media and word-of-mouth, residents cited The Cross Timbers Gazette as one of the main ways to find out about new businesses coming to Flower Mound.

View the full survey results here.