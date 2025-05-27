Dirt moving on future Flower Mound Whataburger

Early construction work has begun on the future Whataburger restaurant coming to Flower Mound.

The Flower Mound Town Council approved the proposed Whataburger restaurant at 3201 Long Prairie Road back in April 2023. The $2.5 million, 3,335-square-foot restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes and will be open 24 hours a day, according to a company project filing with the state. This will be the first Whataburger location in the town of Flower Mound, which is the largest municipality in Texas without one.

“The developer is putting in the horizontal infrastructure right now,” said Ray Watson, director of economic development for the town of Flower Mound, adding that no estimated construction timeline has been given to the town yet.

In the project filing with the state, Whataburger optimistically estimated construction to take about six months, but construction and staffing delays are common. The new Whataburger in Bartonville, for example, opened its doors in August 2024, about 11 months after construction began.

When the Whataburger project was being pitched to the Flower Mound Town Council, a Slim Chickens restaurant and Dutch Bros drive-thru coffee shop were included in the concept plans for the property. While there haven’t been updates on those new buildings, those projects aren’t dead, Watson said.

“We have plans in for review on the Whataburger, but nothing on the other two,” Watson said. “They still claim both are coming.”

According to a real estate listing online, part of the land behind the restaurants will be developed with medical offices.