Whataburger, Dutch Bros, Slim Chickens coming to Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Town Council this week approved an ordinance to allow a commercial development containing two fast food restaurants and a drive-thru coffee shop.

The developer proposed to bring the first Whataburger location to Flower Mound as part of the development, as well as the town’s first Slim Chickens location and second Dutch Bros coffee shop. The property is located on the west side of FM 2499, just south of Sagebrush Drive.

A McAdams representative said during the council meeting that construction is expected to begin this summer, with the restaurants all opening around the same time in spring 2024, weather permitting.

“It will be great to actually have a Whataburger in town,” said Councilman Jim Engel. “The largest city in Texas that doesn’t have a Whataburger is Flower Mound. I have eaten at a Slim Chickens, I think it’ll do well in Flower Mound, as well.”

The developer had requested some design variances that council didn’t mind, as multiple council members agreed that the cohesiveness of the design of all three standalone drive-thru businesses will look good in the heart of town. After brief discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve the development.