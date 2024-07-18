Thursday, July 18, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Biz Buzz

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
3
TBK - The Bees Knees is now open in Argyle.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our July 2024 print issue.

TBK – The Bees Knees, a women’s clothing and gift boutique, is now open at 138 N. Old Town Blvd. #203, Argyle.

Cafe India is now open in the former LePeep restaurant location at 1121 Flower Mound Rd. #590, Flower Mound.

OrangeTwist, offering non-invasive aesthetic treatments, is now open at 1101 Shoal Creek #120 in The Shops at Highland Village.

McDonald’s is now open in Harvest Town Center at 1226 FM 407, Argyle.

Gong Cha, a bubble tea shop, is expected to open this month at 2321 Cross Timbers Rd. #421, Flower Mound.

Wing Stop is expected to open this month at 3701 FM 407 #200, Bartonville in Lantana Town Center Phase II.

Feng Cha, serving Boba tea, desserts, and slushies, is expected to open in August in the former Hummus Republic space at 2201 Justin Rd. #311, Flower Mound.

Whataburger is expected to open in August at 3103 FM 407, Bartonville.

Dragon House, a locally-owned Chinese restaurant, is expected to open in August in the former Snuffer’s Restaurant space in The Shops at Highland Village.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is expected to open in August at FM 407 and Jeter Rd. in Bartonville.

The Shops at Highland Village will transform its northern courtyard into “The Backyard.” The renovation includes new landscaping, shaded seating areas, and a water feature, replacing the former splash pad. Construction is scheduled to be completed in November.

Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen closed its doors on June 16 at 1913 Justin Rd., Flower Mound.

PostNet closed its location on July 5 at 6101 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound. 

 

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

Previous article
News from Double Oak Town Hall — July 2024
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.