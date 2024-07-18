Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our July 2024 print issue.

TBK – The Bees Knees, a women’s clothing and gift boutique, is now open at 138 N. Old Town Blvd. #203, Argyle.

Cafe India is now open in the former LePeep restaurant location at 1121 Flower Mound Rd. #590, Flower Mound.

OrangeTwist, offering non-invasive aesthetic treatments, is now open at 1101 Shoal Creek #120 in The Shops at Highland Village.

McDonald’s is now open in Harvest Town Center at 1226 FM 407, Argyle.

Gong Cha, a bubble tea shop, is expected to open this month at 2321 Cross Timbers Rd. #421, Flower Mound.

Wing Stop is expected to open this month at 3701 FM 407 #200, Bartonville in Lantana Town Center Phase II.

Feng Cha, serving Boba tea, desserts, and slushies, is expected to open in August in the former Hummus Republic space at 2201 Justin Rd. #311, Flower Mound.

Whataburger is expected to open in August at 3103 FM 407, Bartonville.

Dragon House, a locally-owned Chinese restaurant, is expected to open in August in the former Snuffer’s Restaurant space in The Shops at Highland Village.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is expected to open in August at FM 407 and Jeter Rd. in Bartonville.

The Shops at Highland Village will transform its northern courtyard into “The Backyard.” The renovation includes new landscaping, shaded seating areas, and a water feature, replacing the former splash pad. Construction is scheduled to be completed in November.

Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen closed its doors on June 16 at 1913 Justin Rd., Flower Mound.

PostNet closed its location on July 5 at 6101 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

