News from Double Oak Town Hall — July 2024

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

By the time you read this article, 2024 will be halfway over. Time seems to move quicker, or perhaps everyone is overly busy. Double Oak has some milestone events coming up, but none are more important than getting the budget in order and continuing the drainage workshops this fall.

Our town is amazing, and all of its citizens should be commended for their volunteerism and input into improving Double Oak.

Double Oak to Hold Workshops on Drainage Study and Maintenance Responsibilities

To help our citizens prepare for this important presentation, we encourage you to review our town’s drainage ordinances, which can be accessed via the Double Oak Drainage Ordinances link on the Town of Double Oak website in the government tab. Your active participation in these workshops is appreciated and crucial for our community’s betterment.

Maintenance of Drainage Ditches

After reviewing the Town’s subdivision ordinance and correspondence from the Town’s attorney, it is clear that the maintenance of most of the earthen ditches in Double Oak is primarily the responsibility of the Town’s residents. This duty persists regardless of whether the Town has right-of-way through plat dedication or prescriptive right-of-way. Your active involvement is not just crucial, but also directly impacts the safety and well-being of our community.

Double Oak Quick Facts

The property line typically extends to the centerline of the street, and the right-of-way is established when the roadway is used long-term. Adjoining homeowners are responsible for maintaining the ditch up to the edge of the pavement. Homeowners must maintain the ditches within drainage easements. Per the ordinance, property owners must maintain drainage to prevent standing water and flooding on their land. Additionally, they must keep their property and adjacent parkway free of the following conditions: Stagnant water, overgrown grass, weeds, and vegetation exceeding 10 inches, except for regularly cultivated crops not growing within a public right-of-way. Any condition deemed unsanitary or unwholesome by authorized personnel.

If maintenance is not performed, the Town is authorized, under certain circumstances, to enter the property, complete the work, and then charge the cost to the owner/occupant and the property. This measure ensures the safety and well-being of our community and should be taken seriously.

General Maintenance Plan

Drainage in Double Oak consists of roadside ditches, drainage swales between or within residential lots, and driveway culverts under roads carrying stormwater to Timber Creek. Maintaining and improving drainage systems is essential, as is the growth experienced over the last 50 years, including new homes and drainage infrastructure. Regular maintenance keeps ditches free of sediment and can handle significant rain events.

Key Points

The town should allow homeowners to clean sediment from ditches to their original grade and size. The town should review, approve, and coordinate improvements such as deepening or widening a ditch. Simply removing sediment may not be sufficient; ditches were not designed for significant storm events, requiring further improvements. Possible improvements include larger roadside ditches, larger driveway culverts, new drainage ditches, concrete ditches, added culvert capacity at Kings Road, and improvements to Timber Creek.

Community Involvement

Discussions with property owners about removing sediment and regrading ditches are necessary. This includes cleaning sediment from driveway culverts, especially in specific areas: Many residents lack the equipment for regrading. The town could assist through several options: allowing residents to hire contractors, with the town engineer reviewing plans to ensure compliance (associated fees apply).

Upcoming Meetings

Citizens, addressing these drainage issues is a marathon, not a sprint. We look forward to your participation in the four public meetings starting in August/September. These meetings are designed to foster discussion and action on the part of the citizens and the upkeep of their property drainage challenges. Exact dates and times will be announced soon.

Double Oak Town Administrator Position Still Open

The Town Administrator role is not just a job but a unique opportunity to manage and administrate the Town’s affairs and make a tangible difference in the community. As a working administrator, you will be part of a small staff, underscoring the importance of your role in the community and the direct impact you can have on its operations. We look forward to welcoming a qualified candidate who shares our vision for Double Oak.

A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field is required, with a preference for candidates holding a Master’s degree.

This role demands a blend of administrative, financial, managerial, and interpersonal skills. The successful candidate must manage the town’s affairs and serve its community effectively, requiring a comprehensive understanding of municipal operations, financial management, leadership, and effective communication.

If you are qualified and interested in the Town Administrator position, please email your resume, references, and letter to Mayor Patrick Johnson at [email protected].

Interviews have begun with qualified candidates. The hiring period is targeted for late July or early August, depending upon the number of candidates and their qualifications.

Thank you for reading this update and, more importantly, being involved as a citizen in this great town called Double Oak!

I welcome all comments and suggestions. To catch all exciting news or updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].