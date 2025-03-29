Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 30, a resident reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a lieutenant with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, saying she missed jury duty and needed to pay citations. The resident protested, so the caller said he would have his supervisor call her. The suspect then called her from a spoofed phone number, making it appear he was calling from the Highland Village Police Department. The resident, suspicious, called the Highland Village Municipal Court to see if the alleged citations and bond vouchers were legitimate. They were not.

On Jan. 31, Highland Village Elementary School administration reported concerning statements overheard by a student regarding inappropriate messages and pictures shared between the student and unknown adult males on TikTok and Instagram.

On Feb. 16, police officers and firefighters responded to a fire in a trash can in the restroom of Public Storage on Village Parkway. A suspect was identified after reviewing surveillance footage, and police conducted a search warrant on the suspect’s rental unit, where gun powder, fireworks and a homemade improvised explosive device known as a cricket bomb were found and seized. The Denton Bomb Squad and an ATF agent assisted in the investigation and the rendering of the IED inoperable. The suspect was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony.