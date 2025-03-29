Book Drive for Kids raises more than $41,000 at 3rd Annual Adult Spelling Bee

This year’s event also attracted 175 attendees—including nine sponsored teams of three that battled for the spelling bee championship and other top honors.

Book Drive for Kids Co-Founder and Executive Director Michelle Cook said the money raised included $2,570 from the Most Fans award fundraiser. Attendees were asked to vote for their favorite teams, with every dollar equaling one vote.

Those proceeds will be used to create summer reading kits for 257 kindergarteners. The rest will further fund BDK’s growing list of free book fairs, donation drives and more.

“What started as a small concept has continued to grow every year thanks to the generous support of countless individuals, small-business owners, large corporations, educational partners, local groups, school districts, area chambers of commerce and other community-minded people and organizations,” Cook said. “We are incredibly grateful to our event planning committee, selfless volunteers and everyone who came out to support our mission of getting books into the hearts and homes of kids who need them.”

As for the top spellers and award-getters from this year’s Adult Spelling Bee, there were plenty.

Beauties and the Beast (Steve Gamel, Lois Kim and Kristen Gramling) won the event after narrowly beating out Three’s Company (Jen Adame, Darrell Patillo and Tiffanie Harris) in the finals.

“It was an honor to compete for Book Drive for Kids to increase awareness and resources for them to continue their work in providing books to those that may not have access,” Gramling said. “Owning books may seem customary, but for some, it’s a luxury and should be a reality for all kids and their families.”

Buzzed on Words (Dori Bonitatibus, Stephanie Gardner and Cindy Williams) was a double-winner for Most Fans and Best Costume.

Individual team sponsors were BbK Services 556, PointBank, Mantiki Solutions, ResponsiveEd, BrightThinker, Lewisville Morning Rotary Club, Independent Financial, Stewart Organization and PuroClean.

“This is honestly my favorite event of the year because you get to just come as you are and raise money for a great cause,” Lois Kim said. “The casual atmosphere combined with heckling and an opportunity to spell competitively as adults is genius. I’ve volunteered at a book fair where these kids go through the line and tell us they don’t have any money. To tell that child it’s free because of the money we raised at events like this is priceless.”

Steve Gamel agreed. He and Kim have competed in the spelling bee all three years.

“It was a blast to win something like this with Lois and Kristen, especially considering how fierce the competition was,” Gamel said. “But the real winners are the kids we were all there. Getting books into their hands is the greatest honor.”

Since 2017, Book Drive for Kids has donated over 200,000 books to more than 136,000 students at 253 events in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and its reach extends to places like Austin, Houston and South Texas.

“As always, we are still seeking volunteers and corporate sponsors for free book fairs and hosts for book donation drives,” Cook added. “And, of course, we’re already starting to plan for next year’s spelling bee.”