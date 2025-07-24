Suspect shot, killed by Lewisville PD after pursuit

Lewisville PD shot and killed a suspect with an outstanding warrant early Thursday morning after she led police on a car chase and pulled a gun on officers when they attempted to arrest her.

According to officials, Lewisville PD attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver who was suspected of having a felony warrant issued by another agency.

While the outstanding warrant was confirmed, the suspect fled from the scene and started a high-speed pursuit that went through multiple cities before ending back in Lewisville.

According to officials, the suspect caused a collision with a Lewisville PD patrol vehicle before continuing to drive. Lewisville PD said the officers involved in that collision was not injured.

When the pursuit ended in a commercial parking lot in the 2200 block of the southbound I-35E service road in Lewisville, officers attempted to arrest the suspect.

According to Lewisville PD, the suspect then pulled out a handgun and failed to comply with multiple commands from officers to drop the weapon.

Lewisville PD then fired at the suspect, who was hit by the gunfire and pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after 1 a.m. Immediately after shots were fired, officers attempted lifesaving measures and called for emergency medical care.

Officials said there were no other injuries reported in regard to the incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. While the investigation continues, per Lewisville PD policy, the four officers involved will be placed on routine administrative leave.

The department will conduct an internal investigation, as well, into the incident to determine whether officers adhered to department and City policies. Lewisville PD has also requested an independent, but concurrent, criminal investigation by the Texas Department of Safety’s Texas Rangers.

Check back here for more details as the story further develops.