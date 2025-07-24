Centenarian’s birthday marks special first for Teresa’s House in Argyle

For the first time in its more than two-year history, Teresa’s House of Argyle celebrated the 100th birthday of one of its residents.

The birthday girl was Joyce Holder, whose long and fruitful life was recognized July 19. Fellow residents and about 20 family and friends – including grandson Craig Massey and his expectant wife from Colorado – were in attendance. Also in person was Holder’s caregiver Donna Wisswell plus Argyle Mayor Ron Schmidt who presented Holder with a proclamation honoring her special day.

“It was full of people who hadn’t seen each other in a long time,” said daughter Jane Massey, who has lived with her husband Alan in Robson Ranch for 10 years. “People would walk in and there was a lot of hugging. It was really a great day!

“Mom and we are so appreciative of what they do here. We originally thought of cupcakes but they said they will do the cake.”

“We’re happy to do it,” said Teresa’s House Activities Director Clair Jameson. “It’s great to be part of something special like this.”

Holder came to the assisted living and memory care facility early in 2024 after suffering a serious fall. She moved to North Texas from New Mexico about five years ago following her son Bill’s death and to be closer to the Masseys. Holder previously resided in an independent senior community in Keller.

“Thank goodness she was willing to come over here,” Massey said. “She makes good friends and finds a way to look forward to things.”

Since moving to Teresa’s House, Holder has participated in chair volleyball, bingo, and dominoes when she’s not listening to musicians who perform for residents.

Holder grew up in the town of Crane, TX south of Odessa where her grandfather was a well digger in the oil and gas industry. She attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock for a couple of years before switching to nursing school in Galveston. She was scheduled to be a Navy nurse after graduating but then World War II ended in 1945. Unfortunately, she lost her brother in combat.

She plied her trade in various doctors’ offices for several years before meeting her first husband and Massey’s father Ben Alexander at his Methodist church near Lubbock. They married in 1948 and he died in 1980.

“He was in choir but couldn’t sing worth a darn,” Holder recalled. “When I asked him why he was in the choir he said, ‘well they needed another body.’ He was one of the nicest men I ever met.”

Alexander worked at his family’s two grocery stores but secretly desired to own a farm. He ended up with 11½ acres in Tatum, New Mexico, as payment on a debt. Holder later acquired the deed to Resthaven Cemetery to settle another debt. Alexander, who is buried in that cemetery, also served as the head of the local school board while Holder was highly active in her community, including serving on the local hospital board of directors and women’s club.

Holder was so respected in the town that she was selected as the First Lady of Lovington and Citizen of the Year in 1985.