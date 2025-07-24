We are already halfway through the summer and we managed to avoid the heat for a while, but with the extensive rain, it seems like the mosquitoes are out in force. The Town does a few things to try to help reduce the mosquito population and there are some things you can do on your end, as well.

During the spring, summer and fall, Flower Mound Environmental Health Services routinely sets mosquito traps in different areas around town. Each area is sampled on a rotating basis once every four weeks.

New traps are set weekly, and when possible, they’re set one mile apart. If a mosquito in one of the traps tests positive for West Nile virus or if multiple human cases occur in separate households in the same area, the Town’s licensed contractor will conduct spraying operations in the approximate one-half square-mile radius where the positive test or cases were found.

Staff created a map where you can see the location of the traps they set out every week, and if a trap is positive, the green trap icon will change to red and the spray area will be highlighted. You can find the map online at flowermound.gov/mosquitotraps. Residents may contact Flower Mound Environmental Health Services at 972.874.6340 if they wish to be added to the “no-spray” list.

One positive test has been found in Flower Mound so far this year. If more are found this season, you can sign up for our emergency alert system to be notified when spraying is happening in your area. Sign up now at flowermound.gov/emergencynotifications.

You can help in the fight against mosquitos by checking your property for standing water, including saucers under potted plants, roof gutters, flat roofs, old tires, toys, garbage cans, dumpsters and anything else that might hold water and not be emptied regularly.

If you need help treating standing water on your property, please call Flower Mound Environmental Health Services at 972.874.6340.

You should also clean and change the water regularly (several times a week) in birdbaths, wading pools, pet dishes and planters, repair any leaky outdoor plumbing and use yellow bug lights in outdoor lighting fixtures. For standing water on your property that can’t be drained, treat it with BTI, which is a natural soil bacterium used as an insecticide against mosquitos and is available at most home and garden stores.

The Town gives away “mosquito dunks” (made of BTI) to residents for free every summer, while supplies last. We still have some dunks available, so stop by Town Hall during regular business hours with a proof of residency (such as a utility bill or driver’s license) to claim yours. Go to flowermound.gov/mosquitos for more helpful tips and tricks.

Now, since it is mid-year, I also want to remind everyone that we have so many great non-profit organizations in town that need your help. So many people give to non-profits at Christmas but they need your help throughout the year.

Make it a mission to seek out a non-profit and give your support, whether through a donation or through active involvement. The Town Council awarded grants to 17 organizations in our Community Support Budget for 2024-25 and a list of those can be found at flowermound.gov/communitysupport. However, there are more organizations in the community, as well, and they all need your help.

Consider joining a local Rotary, Lions Club, Summit Club, Women of Flower Mound or Women in Business who also give back to the community non-profits.

Also, check out our calendar of events and come enjoy your neighbors and our exciting fun activities. You can find the calendar of our local events at flowermound.gov/events. I hope to see you at these many activities, and please come say hello when you see me.