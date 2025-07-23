Argyle approves expenses for new Town Center and Police Building

Argyle’s plans for a new Town Center and Police Building is one step closer after Town Council approved $750,000 to fund expenses, the Town announced Wednesday evening.

The series of three votes occurred at Monday’s Town Council meeting and provided $750,000 to fund a portion of remaining pre-construction expenses, and agreement with Dunaway for engineering serves and an agreement with GFF for architectural services.

“This is the first step in creating a space for everyone in Argyle to come together,” said Mayor Ron Schmidt following Monday’s Town Council Meeting. “We still have a ways to go, but Council took a big stride with tonight’s votes and gave the community a win.”

In August 2024, Town Council acquired a six-acre site on the south side of FM 407, just east of US 377 for the project. It will be just east of the Argyle Veterinary Hospital.

In March, Argyle approved $40,000 towards putting together a concept for the plan.

According to the Town, GFF and Dunaway will start the process by working with the Town Council and other stakeholders to establish a Master Plan.

It will detail overall infrastructure needs, space requirements and site design considerations necessary to provide cost estimate options for Council consideration.

The Master Plan will also set a schedule for completion and create a plan for more detailed construction.

A conceptual plan was revealed by Town Council in March. The police building is expected to be named the Donald G. Moser Law Enforcement Center.

Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said the new facility would be great for the department, but also shows that Schmidt and Town Council are working to get the project done.

“I think that these are vey important steps toward the eventual new facility,” he said. “This shows the commitment of the mayor and council to making this a reality and I think there will be some very happy police officers to see the full progress.”