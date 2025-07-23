Reflecting on the past and celebrating the future: Highland Village PD celebrates 50 years

On July 8, 1975, the Highland Village Police Department was established. At a City Council meeting on July 8, Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox made a proclamation that honored and celebrated the department on the 50th anniversary of its establishment.

“Thank y’all, all of y’all,” said Wilcox. “I think we have the best department in the state of Texas and the United States and we appreciate each and every one of you. We don’t get to tell you enough, but we appreciate y’all.”

Police Chief Dough Reim said he was thankful for the opportunity to celebrate the milestone.

“Although so many things have changed since 1975, our mission has remained steadfast,” he said. “To protect and serve our community with professionalism, integrity and compassion.”

Reim said the department has recently also emphasized treating everyone with respect, to excel in the profession and to continuously train, all while having fun and engaging with the community.

It’s a community that has worked with and supported the department since its inception 50 years ago.

“Our true authority began when we were created by a City resolution, however, our longevity continues based on the trust from the people we serve,” said Reim.

As a nod to the milestone, HVPD will wear new patches and badges that honor the 50 years. Normally, a new Chief will change badges when they come in. Chief Reim waited 10 years to do it – just in time to celebrate the anniversary.

“It’s a great opportunity to do it,” he said. “The new badge is representative of City Hall because, in theory, everything we do is for the City and we represent the City and our community.”

The department was established in response to the rapid growth of the small, developing city. It began with part-time officers and resources that were shared among other departments.

Highland Village’s first Police Chief, Marshall R. Johnson, was appointed before the department was officially established, serving from 1974-75 to lay the foundation of the agency.

Fred Chance took over on the day the concept came to fruition as an official department. He served as Police Chief from 1975-85.

From the 1980s until the turn of the century, the department grew and expanded its patrol, training and equipment as it reached 24-hour, 7-days-a-week coverage.

After that, HVPD began digital dispatch and community programs. Recently, the department has focused on the modernization of training, a drone program and finding new, innovative ways to engage and partner with the community.

“Over the last five decades, HVPD has earned a reputations as a model agency committed to safety, innovation and community trust,” said Reim.

The department has been recognized by the Texas Police Chiefs Association since 2009 with the implementation of Texas Best Practices.

As far as community engagement, HVPD has fully committed to serving and interacting with the people of Highland Village.

They have plenty of events, from Coffee with a Cop, National Night Out, TXFallen Tribute to Texas Law Enforcement, Special Olympics Texas and other initiatives that help out schools and the students in them.

Technologically, Reim said body cameras and in-car camera systems, license plate readers, radio communications and a drone program have all helped the department serve the community and keep it safe.

He was also proud to report that Highland Village has been ranked as one of Texas’ safest cities for multiple years.

“What makes our department unique is not just our professional standards, but the people,” said Reim. “The men and women who’ve worn this badge with honor, the city leaders who’ve supported us and the community that has stood behind us.”

In the future, the department is committed to maintaining technological modernity and evidence-based policing. They would like to increase recruitment and retention and expand their response and resources for mental health cases and crisis response.

“This anniversary isn’t just a reflection of our past, it’s a celebration of our future,” said Reim. “On behalf of every officer, pas and present, we are honored to serve Highland Village and look forward to building on this proud legacy.”