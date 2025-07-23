Local police departments, Texas Roadhouse team up to support Special Olympics Texas

Flower Mound and Northlake’s police departments are partnering with local Texas Roadhouse restaurants on Wednesday and Thursday to raise money for Special Olympics with Tip-A-Cop.

Police officers across the state will trade in their badges and vests for plates and aprons as they serve Texas Roadhouse patrons.

The tips they earn will go to supporting Special Olympics Texas as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run initiative.

“The Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for the Special Olympics brings heart and purpose to Texas Roadhouse. Our team is proud to serve alongside local officers and athletes to support a cause that truly matters,” said Katlyn Holton, the marketing coach at Texas Roadhouse. “The energy is unforgettable and the fun shared between staff and guests makes it one of my favorite days to work.”

Flower Mound will host its event Wednesday afternoon at the Texas Roadhouse at 3811 Long Prairie Road from 3-9 p.m.

The department is also accepting donations through the Flower Mound Tip-A-Cop donation page.

Northlake will host its event on Thursday at the Texas Roadhouse at 18355 I-35W from 4-9 p.m.

The department is also accepting donations at the Northlake Tip-A-Cop donation page.

In June, at Celebrate Highland Village, the Highland Village Police and Fire departments hosted a Fire Truck pull competition as part of the LETR, raising funds for Special Olympics Texas.

For more information on the Tip-A-Cop events across Texas, visit the Special Olympics Texas website.