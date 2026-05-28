Double Oak residents may soon vote to uncork alcohol sales

A spirited debate is brewing in Double Oak, as voters may soon decide whether to allow alcohol sales.

A group of residents has launched a petition effort to allow businesses and restaurants in the 52-year-old town to sell alcohol, potentially placing the issue on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

The petition was initially signed by 20 residents before being presented to the Double Oak Town Council. To qualify for the ballot, organizers must collect 616 signatures from registered Double Oak voters — a number based on turnout from the town’s most recent gubernatorial election.

If enough signatures are gathered, the Town Council could order an election for residents to approve or reject alcohol sales within town limits.

Former Double Oak Mayor Bernie Carrico, who has lived in the town since its incorporation in 1974, said allowing alcohol sales would help diversify the town’s revenue sources by increasing sales tax collections and reducing reliance on property taxes.

Carrico is helping lead the petition effort and has worked with town officials, developers and residents to move the proposal forward.

“It’ll be good for the town, it’ll be good for everybody,” Carrico said. “At the economic level, it’s pretty substantial to increase sales tax.”

Supporters say the timing is tied to a proposed commercial development at FM 407 and Simmons Road. The project is expected to include a grocery store and multiple restaurants, some of which would likely seek permits to sell alcohol.

The development could be Double Oak’s last opportunity for a large commercial development and the sales tax revenue that comes with it.

Carrico said the proposal would allow both to-go alcohol sales at businesses such as grocery stores and convenience stores, as well as alcohol sales at sit-down restaurants.

“The benefit goes far beyond Direct Retail,” Carrico said, referring to the proposed development. “It goes to every other business in town, current or prospective.”

Supporters also hope the change could help attract higher-end restaurants and additional commercial investment to Double Oak.

Carrico acknowledged that some residents have concerns about permitting alcohol sales but said he believes the town would continue to maintain strict oversight on future development.

“Direct Retail has built shopping centers, and they’re really classy,” he said. “Once you start getting those developments, they tend to attract quality businesses. Our Planning and Zoning Committee and our council will still control what can go in.”

Members of the petition group plan to host a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Double Oak Town Hall to provide additional details about the proposal.