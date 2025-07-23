John Scott Dalglish, 66, passed away on June 30, 2025, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Scott was born September 15, 1958, in Landsdowne, Maryland, to Edward Charles Dalglish and Sally Ann Dalglish. He was raised in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Scott graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1976, where he was a member of the swim and tennis teams. In 1980, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Grove City College. His career included roles at Texas Instruments, Honeywell, and Molex.

In Texas, Scott met the love of his life, Carolyn Salinas Dalglish. They raised two beautiful daughters, Shawn Taylor (Denver, Colorado) and Mackenzie Leigh (Austin, Texas). Scott and Carolyn began their life together in Highland Village, TX, moved to The Woodlands, TX in 2005, and spent the last 12 years in Lago Vista, TX.

Scott was a faithful member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Marble Falls, TX. He will be remembered for his enduring positivity and unwavering values, his generous heart, and his love for family and friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Sally. He is survived by his father, Edward; his beloved wife, Carolyn; his daughters, Shawn and Mackenzie; his brothers – Mark (Anna), Geoffrey (Leslie) and Gregory (Kim); and a large extended family.