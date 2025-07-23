Hudspeth: Denton’s volunteers are a valuable asset  

One of the greatest strengths of Denton is our people. Time and time again, I’ve seen our residents step up to serve, support, and sustain one another. Whether it’s lending a hand at a local cleanup, helping staff at a community event, or pitching in at the animal shelter, our volunteers play an essential role in shaping the Denton we all love.

Volunteering isn’t just about giving back, it’s also about moving forward. The impact of donated time is real and measurable. Every hour a resident spends volunteering saves the City money that can then be redirected toward vital services like public safety, infrastructure, and community programs. These in-kind contributions don’t just lighten the load—they strengthen the entire system. In fact, the value of volunteer service in the U.S. is currently estimated at more than $30 an hour. Multiply that across the hours donated annually here in Denton, and the value to our community is both significant and inspirational.

Volunteerism also gives back to the volunteer. It builds connections, deepens understanding, and fosters a shared sense of pride and ownership. It’s one of the best ways to get to know your city.

The City of Denton offers many opportunities to serve, whether you have a few hours a month or time each week. Volunteers support a range of departments and programs, including Animal Services, Keep Denton Beautiful, Parks and Recreation, and the Denton Public Library. We also offer unique group opportunities, perfect for service organizations, companies, or student groups looking to make a difference. If you’ve ever considered volunteering, now is a great time to get started. Visit our Volunteer webpage at cityofdenton.com/volunteer to learn more about current opportunities and to sign up.

Denton is a special place because of the people who care enough to give their time. On behalf of the City, thank you to all our volunteers—past, present, and future—for helping make our community stronger, safer, and more connected.