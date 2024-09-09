Argyle purchases land for new police station

The town of Argyle announced Monday that it has completed the purchase of land for a new police station.

Last week, Mayor Rick Bradford finalized the purchase of a 6-acre tract of land on FM 407 just east of Argyle Veterinary Hospital to become the future home of the Donald G. Moser Law Enforcement Center, town officials said.

“We are thrilled to make this investment in our community’s future while also reaffirming our long-standing commitment to the Argyle Police Department,” Bradford said. “This land acquisition is a key milestone in our vision to provide enhanced public safety resources, and in the future, a modern municipal complex that will serve our growing population for years to come.

“As Argyle continues to grow, the new facilities will provide critical infrastructure to support law enforcement and other essential services — reflecting the mayor and Town Council’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a high quality of life for every resident,” Bradford said. “The town looks forward to engaging the community as the planning and development process moves forward.”

The future facility will be named in honor of Don Moser, a former firefighter and police officer who served as the town’s mayor from 2017-2020. He died in April 2022 of cancer at the age of 56.

No estimated construction timeline is available yet.

“I think I speak for all members of the Argyle Police Department when I say I am excited that the town has made this purchase, and we look forward to progress toward this much needed facility,” Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said.