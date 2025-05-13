Celebration planned for Denton stay-at-home mom and American Idol finalist

American Idol finalist and Denton’s own Breanna Nix is returning home in style. After being voted into the show’s top three, Nix will be honored Wednesday with a full day of celebration in Denton’s historic downtown square.

Nix started her American Idol journey by going viral for singing judge Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus Take the Wheel” while Nix’s young son fell asleep in Underwood’s arms.

She got her golden ticket, went to Hollywood, kept and advancing and now she has been voted into the top three.

The event starts at 9 a.m. with an ice cream flavor reveal and meet-and-greet with Nix at Beth Marie’s.

At 4 p.m., the community parade will start on McKinney Street, head down Elm Street and make its way through the square via Hickory Street, Locust Street and Oak Street.

The free concert that will feature Nix will begin at 7 p.m. in front of the Denton Discovery Visitor Center on Hickory Street.

To get information on where to park for free, visit Denton Main Street’s website.

For more information on the event and other Denton offerings celebrating Nix’s accomplishment, visit Discover Denton’s website.

Fans are encouraged to show their support with signs, t-shirts, and face paint, according to local radio station 99.5 The Wolf.

Nix’s music can be found on her Facebook page and Instagram page.