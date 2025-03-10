Stay-at-home mom from Denton sings her way to Hollywood on ‘American Idol’

Breanna Nix, a stay-at-home mom from Denton, earned her golden ticket by singing Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” while the judge held her young son, Emerson.

Her audition brought Underwood to tears.

It was a bold choice to sing a judge’s song in front of them, but it paid off for Nix.

She shared her audition on Facebook, which includes the story about how her son changed her life for the better and what the audition meant to her outside of her own success.

She wanted to make sure her son knew that he could do anything he set his mind to.

Nix, who sings while her husband plays the piano, shares her content on her Facebook and Instagram pages, TikTok account and Youtube channel.