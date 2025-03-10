Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Successfully navigating your parents’ aging years

As your parents age, you may need to step in to help them plan for the future and ensure they have the support they need. Here are four tips to help you along the way.

Start the Conversation Early (Preferably Before an Emergency)

The best time to talk about aging plans is before an emergency happens—not when you’re in the ER trying to remember who has power of attorney. Approach the topic casually: “Hey Mom, where do you see yourself in 10 years? And does that involve me sorting through 50 years of holiday decorations in the attic?” Keeping it light can make tough conversations easier.

Get Everyone on the Same Page (Even That One Stubborn Sibling)

Family dynamics can make planning tricky. One sibling may think Mom is fine at home, while another is ready to move her into a senior community yesterday. Regular family discussions can help prevent disagreements.

Address the Big Stuff: Legal, Financial & Living Arrangements

Nobody loves talking about wills and finances, but having a plan in place avoids headaches later. Make sure documents like power of attorney and healthcare directives are sorted out.

Don’t Go It Alone—Use Experts Like Us!

Navigating senior living options can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to figure it out alone. My senior placement service helps families find the right housing solutions—and it’s free for seniors and their families! We take the guesswork (and stress) out of the process, so you can focus on what really matters—spending quality time with your loved ones.

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident and Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) with over 18 years of senior living experience. She is an Author, Podcast Host, Public Speaker and owner of the multi-award-winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services, LLC. To contact Lori, call 214-783-1222 or visit her website www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)