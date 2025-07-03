Paris Baguette plans for grand opening in July

Flower Mound’s newest bakery will be opening on Friday, July 11 when Paris Baguette hosts its grand opening to the public.

The store will be located at 2000 Long Prairie Road. It will occupy the space where Dairy Queen used to be.

Dev Desai, a managing partner with Paris Baguette, said the bakery is excited to start becoming part of the community.

“It’s not just a business we are opening,” he said. “We want to be there for the community when we are needed.”

Desai said Paris Baguette offers quality bakery products, breakfast items and a unique coffee culture in a cozy environment.

He said he hadn’t seen something similar in the town, so he brought it. Now, they’re ready to serve whoever walks through the doors.

“What we are looking for right now is a family connection with the Town of Flower Mound and the people of Flower Mound,” said Desai.

That also means hiring local. If kids are in high school or going off to college, they are welcome to apply at the bakery.

In addition, the bakery has committed to serving the community through partnering with local schools as a sponsor, said Desai. They also joined the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce.

“We want to be part of that community and we want to grow with it,” he said. “So, we are doing whatever we can to help the community and be a part of it.”

Desai said bringing this idea to Flower Mound has been exciting and he is ready to serve the town that helped him bring the concept to life.

“The Town of Flower Mound has been so supportive, collaborative and helpful,” he said. “The vibes right now are really good and very positive going into next week.”

There are several Paris Baguette locations in North Texas, including one at 2405 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville.

For more information on the bakery and what the hours will be at the Flower Mound location, visit Paris Baguette’s website.