Parker: Celebrating the gift of freedom & America’s 249th birthday

By State Senator Tan Parker



On July 4, fireworks will illuminate the skies and patriotic songs will echo across our communities as Americans gather to celebrate our Nation’s 249th birthday. Independence Day is more than just a summer tradition. It is a sacred reminder of the gift of liberty and the extraordinary courage of those who secured it.

Nearly two and a half centuries ago, a group of bold visionaries placed their trust in God and charted a new course for humanity. Our Founding Fathers risked everything to establish a Nation built not on power or privilege, but on enduring principles – unalienable rights granted by our Creator, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Their wisdom and conviction gave rise to the greatest democracy the world has ever known.

As we reflect on that historic moment, let us never lose sight of what they accomplished. A nation conceived in liberty, secured through sacrifice, and entrusted to each generation with the solemn hope that it would be cherished and protected.

Freedom is not guaranteed. It must be nurtured, safeguarded, and passed on with great care. Our veterans and service members remind us of this truth each and every day. The price of our liberty has been paid by courage, sacrifice, and the unwavering belief that America is worth defending.

Our history also shows that the American spirit rises in moments of challenge. We are a people forged in resilience and a land where ordinary citizens achieve the extraordinary. From the patriots who took up arms at Lexington and Concord to today’s men and women in uniform standing watch across the world, we are the heirs to a legacy of uncommon valor.

Yet today, amid deepening division, some have lost sight of our shared purpose. We cannot allow that to continue. We must teach our children not just the dates and facts of history, but the ideals and character behind it. Now more than ever, we must hold fast to the principles that built this nation – and have sustained it through war, hardship, and trial.

As President Ronald Reagan so wisely said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” That truth calls us to vigilance. To speak out when liberty is threatened and to stand firm in the face of efforts to erode the very principles that make America exceptional.

America’s greatness is not found in government, but in the strength of her people. It is found in families bound by love, communities rooted in faith, and everyday Americans who give their best to build something better for the next generation. That is the spirit we celebrate on Independence Day.

Across Texas – and especially throughout Senate District 12 – I see that spirit alive and well. Neighbors will gather to celebrate and recommit to the ideals that unite us. Let this Fourth of July be a time for gratitude as we cherish the blessings we enjoy, the heroes who came before us, and the enduring promise of a brighter future for America.

My prayer is that we never take our freedom for granted. That we speak of it often, defend it boldly, and live it with purpose. In doing so, we honor our Founders, our veterans, and the very heart of a free and prosperous America.

May God bless you and your family this Independence Day, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.