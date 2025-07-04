Service Above Self – Denton County Rotary Roundup

By Candy Wade

Have you ever wanted to volunteer but didn’t know how to go about it?

Rotary Club could be the answer.

No, It’s not an “old men’s club.”

This is the answer you may receive when you ask the question, “What is the Rotary Club?”

At local clubs you may find stay-at-home moms, young adults just entering the workforce, your mayor, and like me, a retired teacher. Members come from all walks of life and all ages.

“Service Above Self” is the motto for over 45,000 Rotary Clubs worldwide and the name for this new column in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Rotary is a non-political, service-club and has had U.S. Presidents, Supreme Court Justices, and other humanitarians as members. Well…maybe we have a few old men!

If you want to make a difference in your community, I invite you to read this new column each month. Then come join us at an event or come to a meeting. See you soon!

UPCOMING COMMUNITY SERVICE EVENTS

Dog Days of Summer Happy Hour (Highland Village Rotary) Thursday, July 31, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings on 407. We are collecting Milk Bone dog and cat treats; Kitty Litter and Iams cat and dog food. Tip jars available for donations. Bring a picture of your pet for the Best Dog picture contest.

Back to School Happy Hour (Highland Village Rotary) Thursday, Aug. 7, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Awesome Times on FM 407. We are collecting school supplies for Communities in Schools. Bring an old school picture of yourself to post on our board and join us for the fun!

Red Carpet Event at Central Elementary on High School Dr. in Lewisville (Lewisville Morning Rotary) Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 a.m. We’ll cheer the students as they arrive for the 1st day of school. Pom-poms provided. Just bring your “pep rally voice” to cheer on the students.

Flag Program: Rotary clubs provide flag programs for residential and commercial uses. For more information, contact a local Rotary Club.

AREA CLUBS INVITE YOU TO JOIN THEM

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

Fridays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott, 4330 Courtyard Way, Flower Mound

Bob Phillips, President

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Dr., Corinth

Cathy Henderson, President

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., Denton

Vicki Byrd, President

portal.clubrunner.ca/5283

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, 2250 FM 407 #130, Highland Village

Sheldon Connell, President

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Highland Village Rotary Club

Thursdays from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, 2250 FM 407 #130, Highland Village

Candy Wade, President

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Morning Rotary Club

Thursdays from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Main Street Café, 208 E. Main St., Lewisville

www.lewisvillemorningrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Bistecca, 2300 Highland Village Rd., Highland Village

Leslie Thompson, President

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com

Submit your Rotary Club events to Candy Wade at [email protected].