Marty B eyes opening dates for new steakhouse, event center and coffee stop

Local entrepreneur Marty Bryan has announced a few new projects he started working on in the last couple of years. Here’s how some of those projects are shaping up.

Bryan will have two new projects opening up around April of this year.

He will finish up renovations of the historic Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse in Ponder, transforming it into Ranchman’s by Marty B.

Bryan purchased the iconic restaurant in June 2025 and started working to revive it from disarray, putting his unique touch on it while maintaining its historic and traditional feel.

It will have the steakhouse saloon, an outdoor live music area, a patio kitchen and a patio bar.

The building will continue to operate under Bryan nearly 123 years after it was first built. An exact opening date isn’t set, but Bryan expects it will be mid-to-late April.

“We’re really looking forward to getting it open as a gift to the town of Ponder,” said Bryan.

Moving east into Marty B’s home turf of Bartonville, his newly-constructed event center, The Reserve at Marty B’s, has started filling up its calendar with all sorts of events.

Bryan said the first wedding will be hosted in March and then a ticketed grand opening event will be put on April 2. He hopes they can sell 300 tickets, which will be available online soon.

The grand opening event will feature food, drinks and different styles of music.

Bryan said it will give guests a taste of what the venue has to offer when they book anything from weddings, conferences and galas to banquets and organizational meetings.

The venue has conference rooms, a chapel, a big ballroom and a large patio.

“It’s a pretty big space that I think will serve the community well and be able to offer some really extraordinary events as we get it opened,” said Bryan. “We want to create a lot of different scenarios on that night… we’re gonna do something really unique with the food, I just can’t say it, yet.”

When Bryan announced The Reserve started accepting job applications in March 2025, he anticipated the center would be open March 2026, which is looking like an accurate estimate.

His third project in the works is the opposite of “on schedule.”

Marty B’s Coffee Co. is opening a new location at Lakeside in Flower Mound, but it has hit a few speed bumps that have backed up the opening date, which was originally expected to open fall 2025.

However, the land still remains undeveloped.

“That’s just how the process goes,” said Bryan. “And it’s a long process.”

Now, he expects to wrap up the design and planning phase in the next 30-60 days and eventually open in spring 2027.

The new location is along FM 2499, just before Lakeside Parkway.

It’s no secret development tends to be slow in Flower Mound. On Monday, Flower Mound’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended denial to a Residence Inn by Marriott in the same area as the new Marty B’s Coffee.