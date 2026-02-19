A Symphony of Sound: The vibrant music scene at Robson

Music isn’t just a background noise here at Robson; it is the very heartbeat of our community. Whether you are a lifelong melomaniac or simply someone who enjoys a rhythmic beat while sipping a drink, our social calendar is designed to keep you moving. No matter your preference—be it the twang of a country guitar, the soul of the blues or the high-energy synths of the 80s—you’ll find a performance that has you rocking in your seat or scooting across the dance floor.

Our homeowners association does a spectacular job of curating a diverse lineup that caters to every musical palate. This month, The Alley Cats will be here. This dueling piano group is so popular that we’ve booked them for two consecutive nights!

As the year progresses, the tribute acts keep the momentum high. We have a stellar roster of cover bands scheduled, ranging from the country-pop hits of Shania Twain and Little Big Town to the soulful, high-octane antics of The Blues Brothers. When the weather warms up, our patio concerts on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day provide the perfect soundtrack to those long, golden summer afternoons. And for a mid-week pick-me-up, don’t forget the live music at the Wildhorse Grill every Thursday night—just a fair warning: tables fill up fast, so arrive early!

The energy doesn’t stop with the HOA events. Our resident-led clubs are masters of nostalgia and rhythm:

The Dance Club: They transform our space into a time machine four times a year. In January, Project 2 kicked things off with an infusion of 80s and 90s dance hits. Guaranteed to get your heart rate up.

The Classic Rock Club: This group specializes in that “front row” feeling. Their monthly dinner concerts evoke memories of waiting outside record stores for the Ticketron machine to roar to life. With Little Queen arriving in February, followed by legendary tributes like Desperado and A Hard Night’s Day, the spirit of rock and roll is alive and well.

Perhaps the most special part of Robson is the talent living right next door. We don’t just watch the professionals; we make our own music. If you have a passion for performance, our local clubs offer the perfect stage:

The Big Swing’n Band: Perfect for those who love the brassy sounds of the big band era with six concerts this year including guest performers.

The Casita Boys: Bringing rock and country charm to the neighborhood.

The Karaoke Club: The ultimate venue to “strut your stuff” and cheer on your friends.

The Music Club: Includes the Robson Choir with performances in the spring, Veterans Day and Christmas, and hosts the popular Scary-oke around Halloween.

Whether you are a musician, a singer, a dancer or a dedicated listener, your seat is saved. At Robson, we’ve got you covered.

Until next time… Jay