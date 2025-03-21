Marty B’s new event venue under construction, starting hiring process

The newest addition to Marty Bryan’s businesses, The Reserve at Marty B’s, is one step closer to a grand opening planned for summer 2025.

Last week, The Reserve at Marty B’s social media pages posted a video of owner Marty B announcing they will start accepting applications for wedding and event coordinators.

In September 2023, Bryan announced The Reserve would add a wedding chapel with a capacity of about 200 within the event center, which will allow for a reception area with a capacity just under 300 people.

A year before that, the Bartonville Town Council had approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan for the event center. He wants it to be a nice place that adds value to the community by hosting weddings, galas, banquets and other types of events.

The location of The Reserve at Marty B’s will be next to Marty B’s Restaurant on I.T. Neely Road, behind the 7-Eleven.

It has been a long time coming for Bryan, who went through plenty of hardships en route to his success as a business owner and a household name in southern Denton County.