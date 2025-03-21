Dallas PD arrests suspect accused of stealing a vehicle in Coppell

The Coppell Police Department responded to a call at 5:40 p.m. on Thursday that someone demanded the keys to the vehicle of a person parked in the 100 block of state highway 121.

When the suspect was unable to take the car, they took another vehicle to flee the scene and ended up causing a multi-vehicle accident.

After leaving the accident and the vehicle, the suspect attempted to take another vehicle, this time in the 600 block of North Denton Tap Road, about half a mile away from the first attempt.

The suspect was able to take the vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

Coppell PD worked with other law enforcement agencies to search the area. Dallas PD took a person believed to be the suspect into custody, per an update from Coppell PD.

The investigation is still ongoing and anybody with information should contact Corporal D. Stanford with the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 972-304-3603 or [email protected].