Flower Mound softball plays for a cause on Friday night against Coppell

Flower Mound softball will host a breast cancer awareness night on Friday in its district game against Coppell at 7 p.m.

This will be the first time the Jaguars host an event specifically for breast cancer awareness. It replaces the normal ‘My cleats, my cause’ game when each player chooses a cause unique to them to raise awareness for.

Instead, the seniors got the team together to unite under one cause.

“The girls wanted to support the community the way the community supports them,” said Flower Mound Softball Booster Club President Angel White.

Friday night please join us as we honor women who have fought battles with breast cancer. Wear your pink and navy

Friday night please join us as we honor women who have fought battles with breast cancer. Wear your pink and navy. Survivors we want to honor you in a special way. Please come out and let us do so.

“The night is going to show that softball is more than a game,” said coach Ashley Minick. “It’s a way to learn life lessons and bring the community together.”

Both teams will incorporate pink into their uniforms for the game. Flower Mound will likely wear pink socks and belts.

White added that both teams were excited to come together to spread awareness for the disease.

The players want the night to educate about cancer prevention, early detection, different organizations that are researching a cure and sharing stories from survivors and advocates.

“If we can help just one person, then we did our job,” said Minick. “People you may not know will have your back and we need to have theirs.”

She said this also gives the players a chance to set a good example for young girls in the community.

“They’re going to be role models for the girls in the stands that want to wear our uniform when they grow up,” she said.

The announcer will give those affected by cancer the opportunity to come onto the field to be recognized between the end of the J.V. game and the start of the varsity game at 7 p.m.

“We just want everyone to come together as a community to recognize those going through cancer,” she said. “It’s a chance for us to lift them up.”

It will be played at Flower Mound’s home softball field on Friday, March 21.