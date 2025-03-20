Thursday, March 20, 2025
Congressman Gill hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Flower Mound office

Brandon Gill represents Texas' 26th Congressional District at the ribbon-cutting for his office in Flower Mound. (Image via @realbrandongill/X)

Congressman Brandon Gill hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his office in Flower Mound Thursday morning alongside officials from Denton County, Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville.

The ceremony began with a prayer from Denton County’s Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell.

Afterward, he spoke about his plans for his time in office and gave thanks to the members of his staff and his family.

Brandon Gill, representative of Texas district 26, talking and taking photos with attendees of his Flower Mound office ribbon-cutting. (Micah Pearce/CTG)

Gill said he was excited and honored to represent the people that call Texas and the United States home and said his team is here to help.

He emphasized his desired accessibility during his time in office, welcoming any of his constituents to contact his office with anything from government concerns to requesting White House tours in Washington D.C.

At the end of the speech, he cut the ribbons and took photos with attendees.

The office is located at 600 Parker Square Road.

 

 

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

