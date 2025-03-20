Congressman Gill hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Flower Mound office

Congressman Brandon Gill hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his office in Flower Mound Thursday morning alongside officials from Denton County, Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville.

The ceremony began with a prayer from Denton County’s Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell.

Afterward, he spoke about his plans for his time in office and gave thanks to the members of his staff and his family.

Gill said he was excited and honored to represent the people that call Texas and the United States home and said his team is here to help.

He emphasized his desired accessibility during his time in office, welcoming any of his constituents to contact his office with anything from government concerns to requesting White House tours in Washington D.C.

At the end of the speech, he cut the ribbons and took photos with attendees.

The office is located at 600 Parker Square Road.