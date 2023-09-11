Monday, September 11, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Marty B adds wedding chapel to future event center

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
4
The chapel at The Reserve at Marty B's, images courtesy of Marty Bryan

The future Marty B’s event center will now have a wedding chapel, too.

The event center

A year ago, the Bartonville Town Council approved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) and Site Plan for Marty B’s Event Center, which owner Marty Bryan said will host weddings, galas and other special events. After that, though, he and his team realized it’d be easier to have weddings with a separate space for the ceremony and the reception.

“We were originally just going to build the event center, but we would have to move people out of the building after the ceremony and convert it to the reception hall,” Bryan said. “Now, we will have the reception totally ready and set up before the wedding ceremony ends … The event center will have a state-of-the-art audio/visual space.”

The development has been branded The Reserve at Marty B’s and will be located across I.T. Neely Drive from the Marty B’s restaurant, 2664 FM 407. Vehicles will access The Reserve via I.T. Neely. Council approved a revised CUP with the new chapel last month.

The chapel will have a capacity of around 200 people, while the event center’s capacity will be just under 300. Bryan said The Reserve will be designed to to provide an intimate space for events, and will be able to host indoor/outdoor weddings.

“We’re thinking creatively about the landscaping, and will have berms around the space to make it feel like it could be anywhere, in the middle of nowhere,” Bryan said. “The architecture will be upscale, but complementary to the Marty B’s restaurant.”

Bryan said he plans for construction to begin in spring 2024, and open the venue as early as summer 2025.

Previous articleTown to hold second Charter Review Commission meeting
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.