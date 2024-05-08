U-turns no longer allowed in front of Marty B’s

Southbound drivers may no longer make U-turns on FM 407 in front of Marty B’s.

Due to several car crashes and lots of traffic congestion caused by vehicles stopped in the left lane of traffic, waiting to U-turn on FM 407 at IT Neely Road, the town of Bartonville requested the Texas Department of Transportation to place a No U-turn sign at the intersection. The Bartonville Police Department shared a photo of the new sign on social media on Wednesday.

Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a crash involving a vehicle attempting a U-turn at the intersection in January 2023.