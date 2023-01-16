Marcus baseball players injured in crash on FM 407

Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a car accident on Saturday nights, according to the team.

Few details have been released by officials, but it is known that the crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville, and five people, including four Marcus baseball players, were sent to the hospital. A team representative said on social media that two of the players were released from the hospital early Sunday, and the other two remained in the hospital in stable condition. At least one of the players required surgery. The fifth person’s condition is not known.

A spokesperson for the Bartonville Police Department with more information about the crash could not be reached Monday.