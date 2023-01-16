Superfoods restaurant now open in Flower Mound

Nautical Bowls, a superfoods restaurant chain, celebrated the grand opening of a new location in Flower Mound over the weekend.

The chain uses organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based ingredients at each of its locations, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Nautical Bowls’ menu boasts superfood bowls packed with açaí, granola, cacao, coconut flakes and lots of fruit.

The new restaurant is located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 130, next to Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop.