Runoff Election Results: Wylie comes from behind for Pct. 4 Commissioner nomination

As the final Denton County Election Day ballots were counted, most races were easily decided, but the race for the Republican nominee for Precinct 4 Commissioner came down to the last second.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Wylie has been declared the winner of the Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4 Republican nomination, though all results are still unofficial according to Denton County.

David Wylie of Argyle completely closed the nearly 100-vote gap Valerie Roehrs of Bartonville had on him with about 83% of precincts reporting, then he took a lead of his own.

Wylie’s final vote count was 8,903 votes (50.09%), besting Roehrs by just 31 votes – she finished with 8,872 (49.91%)

He will face Democrat Stephanie Draper in the general election in November, who ran uncontested to win the party’s nomination for the November general election.

The winner between those two will succeed Dianne Edmondson, who failed to advance out of the March primary election.

Denton County Republican voters overwhelmingly supported Ken Paxton for State Senator as he locked down 63.48% of the county’s votes with 37,488 with 100% of precincts reporting. Incumbent Cornyn lagged well behind with Denton County voters, tallying 21,568 (36.52%).

Paxton easily won the state-wide race, as well, and will face off against Democrat James Talarico in the November general election.

On the state level, Denton County voters are looking to replace Paxton with Mayes Middleton as the next Republican nominee for Attorney General.

With 100% of precincts reporting, he won the county’s nomination with 32,683 votes (56.03%) over Chip Roy’s 25,653 (43.97%).

Bo French lead from start to finish in Denton County, securing as the Republican nominee for Railroad Commissioner among Denton County voters.

With 100% of precincts reporting, his 34,141 votes (60.54%) bested Jim Wright’s 22,253 (39.46%).

Denton County’s voters leaned for Thomas Smith to be the next Republican nominee for Place 3 Judge for Court of Criminal Appeals.

With 100% of Denton County precincts reporting, Smith’s 33,370 votes (61.40%) was good enough to beat Alison Fox’s 20,981 (38.60%).

Chris Pochyla earned Denton County voters’ support in the race for the Republican nominee for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2.

With 100% of precincts reporting, he defeated Chelsie Adams 5,257 votes (54.81%) to 4,334 (45.19%).

On the Democratic side, Vikki Goodwin cruised to victory and will be the party’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor come November.

With 100% of Denton County precincts reporting, Goodwin’s 9,292 votes (81.44%) bested Marcos Isaias Velez’s 2,118 (18.56%).

With 100% of Denton County precincts reporting, Nathan Johnson’s 6,741 votes (59.20%) was good enough to earn him the Democratic nominee for Attorney General.

His opponent, Joe Jaworski, finished with 4,645 votes (40.80%).

The winners of the runoff elections tonight will face off against their Republican/Democrat opponent in the general election in the general election, which will occur on November 3.

While 100% of precincts are reporting, election results are not official, yet.