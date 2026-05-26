Runoff Early Voting Results: Paxton leads Cornyn in Denton County, Pct. 4 Commissioner nearly tied

Southern Denton County residents hit the polls Tuesday to decide which primary candidates will face off on the ballot in November, and the early voting results are in.

The lead race for southern Denton County is the Republican face off for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 4.

David Wylie of Argyle and Valerie Roerhs of Bartonville are virtually tied.

Roerhs leads with 6,157 votes (50.02%), with Wylie just barely behind with 6,153 votes (49.98%).

It will come down to Election Day votes to decide who the Precinct 4 Commissioner will be, taking over the seat for Dianne Edmondson, who lost in the March primary.

On the federal level, one of the most highly-touted races for Republicans is the matchup for United States Senator between incumbent John Cornyn and current Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In Denton County, Paxton leads overwhelmingly with 25,370 votes, accounting for 62.44% of ballots cast.

Cornyn lags behind with 15,261 votes (37.56%).

Brandon Gill, the U.S. Representative representing Texas’ 26th Congressional District that includes much of southern Denton County, endorsed Paxton. President Donald J. Trump did the same ahead of the runoff election.

The race for Paxton’s replacement as Attorney General is between Mayes Middleton and Chip Roy.

Denton County results indicate Republican voters in the county are leaning toward Middleton as he has locked in 22,731 votes (56.52%).

Roy has 17,490 (43.48%).

Bo French leads among southern Denton County voters in the race for Republican Railroad Commissioner nominee with 24,368 votes (62.28%) over Jim Wright’s 14,758 (37.72%).

The race for Republican Judge, Court of Appeals, Place 3 in Denton County shows Thomas Smith leading with 22,844 votes (60.48%) over Alison Fox’s 14,930 (39.52%)

Republican Justice of the Peace for Denton County Precinct 2 has Chris Pochyla leading with 3,699 votes (55.94%) over Chelsie Adams’ 2,914 (44.06%).

On the Democrat side, Vikki Goodwin is leading among Denton County voters in the runoff for the Lieutenant Governor with 6,553 votes (82.91%) over Marcos Isaias Velez, who has 1,351 (17.09%).

In the race for the Democratic nominee for Attorney General, Nathan Johnson leads with 4,652 votes (58.99%) over Joe Jaworski, who has 3,234 (41.01%).

Check back as more election results come in throughout the night.