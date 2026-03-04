Primary Election Results: Precinct 4 Commissioner goes to runoff, Dem. races down to the wire

Last updated at 12:45 a.m.

With nearly all Denton County precincts reporting, some Republican and Democratic candidates have been decided for the general election in November.

However, some races couldn’t be decided Tuesday night, sending the top two candidates to a runoff election in May.

That’s the case in the highly-contested race for Denton County Commissioner of Precinct 4.

Republican

David Wylie of Argyle pulled out quickly ahead of opponents Valerie Roerhs, former Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and incumbent Dianne Edmondson.

However, with 94.03% of precincts reporting, it looks like Wylie and Roerhs will be the two facing each other in a runoff in May.

Wylie leads the pack with 36.95% of the votes.

Roerhs and Hudspeth are chasing the second runoff position with the former having 5,625 votes (23.03%) and the latter earning 5,461 votes (22.36%).

Edmondson seems to be out of reach with more than 90% of precincts reporting. She has 17.66% of the votes.

Congressman Brandon Gill decidedly won the Republican nominee for U.S. Representative of Texas’ 26th Congressional District.

He led opponent Robert Chick by more than 37,000 votes when early vote results came in and went ahead and announced victory.

It’s an honor to receive the Republican nomination once again to represent the great people of TX26! https://t.co/bjNJV1YA3t — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 4, 2026

He held on to the lead easily, receiving more than 90% of the vote.

In the race for Texas House District 64, incumbent Andy Hopper is expected to reclaim his spot on the Republican ticket over Lisa McEntire.

With 94.29% of precincts reporting, he leads in Denton County with 7,212 votes (65.72%). He won Wise County with 8,574 votes (74.65%).

In the Republican race for Denton County Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 3, incumbent James Kerbow is expected to be the party’s nominee.

With 87.5% of precincts reporting, Kerbow leads Daniel Caldwell with 5,447 votes (74.55%).

For Justice of the Peace No. 1, incumbent Alan Wheeler is expected to represent the Republican Party come November.

With 92.5% of percents reporting, he leads Steven Oliver with 6,151 votes (61.00%).

Democrat

The Democratic races will likely not be officially called until all 100% of precincts report.

Unlike the Republican race to represent Texas’ 26th Congressional District, Democratic candidates Ernest Lineberger and Steven Shook are still essentially tied with 64.71% of precincts reporting.

Shook took the lead shortly after midnight with 24,835 votes (50.59%) compared to Lineberger’s 24,251 votes (49.41%).

In Wise County, Shook won by 100 votes. He earned 910 votes (52.91%) compared to Lineberger’s 810 (47.09%).

Up in Cooke County, Shook won with 608 votes (45.99%) compared to Lineberger’s 517 (39.11%).

For Texas House District 64, Julie Evans leads with 6,120 votes (53.41%) over Christie Wood’s 5,338 votes (46.59%).

However, 71.43% of precincts have reported in Denton County, so there are still about 28% left.

Evans won in Wise County with 1,060 votes (54.22%) compared to Wood’s 895 (45.87%).

Federal level

On the federal level, neither John Cornyn nor Ken Paxton could reach the more than 50% threshold Tuesday night sending the two Republican Senator nominees to a runoff election in May.

The winner will take on either James Talarico or Jasmine Crockett, a race that is still too close to call.

Cornyn had the most votes in Denton County with 87.3% of precincts reporting and Talarico had the most votes with 67.46% of precincts reporting.